BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BLU. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BELLUS Health has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BLU opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.70. BELLUS Health has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.26 million, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 0.03.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 399,712.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLU. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BELLUS Health by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in BELLUS Health by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in BELLUS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in BELLUS Health by 343.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 46,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new position in BELLUS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 64.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

