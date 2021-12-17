BELLUS Health Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.20) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (TSE:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of BELLUS Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.20) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.13). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BELLUS Health’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.65) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.30) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.01 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, BELLUS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.75.

Shares of BLU stock opened at C$10.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of C$798.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37. BELLUS Health has a twelve month low of C$3.32 and a twelve month high of C$12.59.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.