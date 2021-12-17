Beefy.Finance Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.93 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 17th. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.83 or 0.00238710 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.24 or 0.00556231 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00018261 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00073390 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007533 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

