Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.13

Beachbody Company Inc (The) (NYSE:BODY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 2.13 and last traded at 2.14, with a volume of 22512 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 2.21.

BODY has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital cut shares of Beachbody from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Beachbody in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lowered shares of Beachbody from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Beachbody from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beachbody presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 7.80.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 4.04.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of 208.05 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beachbody Company Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beachbody (NYSE:BODY)

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a digital fitness and nutrition subscription company. It operates Beachbody, an on-demand streaming platform; Openfit, a live digital streaming platform; and Myx fitness, a fitness brand platform. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 2.8 million total digital fitness subscribers, as well as peer-support system of approximately 400,000 influencers and coaches.

