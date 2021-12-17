Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $100.75

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $100.75 and traded as high as $101.50. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $101.50, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

BAMXF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Norddeutsche Landesbank raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.76. The company has a market cap of $60.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.39 billion during the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 10.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 21 earnings per share for the current year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

