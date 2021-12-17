Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BASF is the world’s leading chemical company: The Chemical Company. Its portfolio ranges from chemicals, plastics, performance products and agricultural products to oil and gas. As a reliable partner BASF creates chemistry to help its customers in virtually all industries to be more successful. With its high-value products and intelligent solutions, BASF plays an important role in finding answers to global challenges such as climate protection, energy efficiency, nutrition and mobility. “

BASFY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Basf from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Basf from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Basf has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.57.

OTCMKTS:BASFY opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.30. Basf has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $21.77.

About Basf

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

