Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 65.0% from the November 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:BASA opened at $0.28 on Friday. Basanite has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30.
Basanite Company Profile
Read More: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for Basanite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basanite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.