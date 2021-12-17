Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 65.0% from the November 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BASA opened at $0.28 on Friday. Basanite has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30.

Basanite Company Profile

Basanite, Inc engages in the manufacturing of concrete-reinforcing products made from basalt fiber reinforced polymers. It focuses on its BasaFlex product. The company was founded on May 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Pompano Beach, FL.

