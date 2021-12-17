Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIGINAL BARK is a dog-centric company. It devoted to making dogs happy with the products, services and content. ORIGINAL BARK, formerly known as Northern Star Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bark & Co from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.05.

NYSE:BARK opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.00. Bark & Co has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $19.54.

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $120.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bark & Co will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mike Novotny sold 559,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $3,589,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BARK. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Bark & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Cpwm LLC bought a new position in Bark & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Bark & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at about $433,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Bark & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at about $738,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bark & Co in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Bark & Co Company Profile

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

