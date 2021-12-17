Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for ITM Power (LON:ITM)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of ITM Power (LON:ITM) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 600 ($7.93) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ITM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 691 ($9.13) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered ITM Power to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 400 ($5.29) to GBX 350 ($4.63) in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 550.14 ($7.27).

Get ITM Power alerts:

Shares of ITM opened at GBX 365.20 ($4.83) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 442.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 427.18. ITM Power has a one year low of GBX 307.06 ($4.06) and a one year high of GBX 724 ($9.57). The company has a market capitalization of £2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -66.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 8.11.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.