Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($24.45) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,460 ($19.29) to GBX 1,315 ($17.38) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,478 ($19.53) to GBX 1,381 ($18.25) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,645 ($21.74).

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at GBX 1,367.50 ($18.07) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £6.49 billion and a PE ratio of 20.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,443.43. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of GBX 1,296.50 ($17.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,796 ($23.73). The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

In other news, insider Philip Johnson sold 8,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,420 ($18.77), for a total value of £120,174.60 ($158,814.06).

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.