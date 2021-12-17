Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 300 ($3.96) target price on the stock.
Spire Healthcare Group stock opened at GBX 247 ($3.26) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £990.72 million and a PE ratio of -56.14. Spire Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of GBX 132.80 ($1.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 270 ($3.57). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 234.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 234.21.
Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile
