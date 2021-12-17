Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 300 ($3.96) target price on the stock.

Spire Healthcare Group stock opened at GBX 247 ($3.26) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £990.72 million and a PE ratio of -56.14. Spire Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of GBX 132.80 ($1.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 270 ($3.57). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 234.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 234.21.

Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

