Barclays Raises Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $92.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.64% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TXRH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.60.
Shares of TXRH stock opened at $82.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.88 and a 200 day moving average of $92.29. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $73.20 and a 1 year high of $110.75.
In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $94,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $270,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,259 shares of company stock worth $388,291. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.
Texas Roadhouse Company Profile
Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.
Featured Story: What is systematic risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.