Barclays Raises Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $92.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TXRH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.60.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $82.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.88 and a 200 day moving average of $92.29. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $73.20 and a 1 year high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $868.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.33 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $94,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $270,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,259 shares of company stock worth $388,291. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

