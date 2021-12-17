Barclays Cuts SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Price Target to €9.50

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) had its price objective cut by Barclays from €10.00 ($11.24) to €9.50 ($10.67) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SGBAF. Berenberg Bank upgraded SES from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SES from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of SES in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SES currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.13.

SGBAF opened at $7.77 on Monday. SES has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $9.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.24.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. SES had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $523.51 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that SES will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

