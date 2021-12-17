Barclays Cuts Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $115.00

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RIVN. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 134.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 108.87 on Friday. Rivian has a 1 year low of 95.20 and a 1 year high of 179.47.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -6.88 by -0.80. The company had revenue of 1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.03 million. Analysts forecast that Rivian will post -4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe acquired 128,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 9,997,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 1,560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 171,025 shares of company stock valued at $13,339,950 in the last three months.

Rivian Company Profile

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

