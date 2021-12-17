Barclays Boosts McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $300.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $298.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.10.

NYSE:MCD opened at $265.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $250.62 and a 200-day moving average of $242.16. The company has a market cap of $198.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $266.89.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,566,949 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,914,319,000 after buying an additional 380,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,424,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,413,763,000 after buying an additional 445,940 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,027,715,000 after buying an additional 237,261 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in McDonald’s by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,719,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,102,443,000 after buying an additional 343,349 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,733,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,503 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

