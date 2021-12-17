Barclays Boosts D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $140.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.93.

DHI stock opened at $104.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $64.32 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.87. The stock has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $46,826.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total transaction of $302,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

