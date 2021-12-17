Barclays Boosts D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $140.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.01% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.93.
DHI stock opened at $104.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $64.32 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.87. The stock has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62.
In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $46,826.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total transaction of $302,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About D.R. Horton
D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.
Further Reading: What does RSI mean?
Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.