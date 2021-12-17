Barclays Analysts Give Metro (ETR:B4B3) a €10.00 Price Target

Metro (ETR:B4B3) received a €10.00 ($11.24) price objective from Barclays in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 12.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on B4B3. Baader Bank set a €12.00 ($13.48) price objective on Metro in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €10.30 ($11.57) price target on Metro in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($12.92) price target on Metro in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.55) price target on Metro in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.36) price objective on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.43 ($11.71).

ETR B4B3 opened at €11.40 ($12.81) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.92 million and a PE ratio of 39.86. Metro has a 1 year low of €8.50 ($9.55) and a 1 year high of €13.00 ($14.61). The business’s 50-day moving average is €11.38 and its 200 day moving average is €11.40.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

