Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bar Harbor Bankshares is a retail bank serving primarily individual customers, small retail establishments, seasonal lodging, campgrounds and restaurants. The bank provides the normal banking services offered by a commercial bank including checking accounts, NOW accounts, all forms of savings and time deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, collections, travelers checks, night depository services, direct deposit payroll services, credit cards, personal money orders, bank-by-mail and club accounts and drive-up facilities at all offices. “

BHB stock opened at $28.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $32.94. The company has a market capitalization of $424.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.89.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 23.74%. The business had revenue of $36.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after buying an additional 101,404 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $215,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $243,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 473.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

