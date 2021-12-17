Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 8,516 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,516 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,563,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,630,000 after acquiring an additional 31,130 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 27,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.2% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,744,884. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $386.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $161.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.24.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

