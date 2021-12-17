Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 5,005 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 228,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,005 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 29,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 4.2% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 76,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 97,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. ODonnell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on T shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.30.

T stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.49. 974,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,045,422. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.72 billion, a PE ratio of 195.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,733.48%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

