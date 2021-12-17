Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 500 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,880 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 42.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,946,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,898 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,045,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,868 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth about $231,931,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 16.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,793,969 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,122,567,000 after acquiring an additional 938,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth about $104,997,731,000. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.78.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP traded down $3.96 on Friday, reaching $159.04. 106,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,583,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.85 and its 200-day moving average is $168.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Express has a 1-year low of $112.10 and a 1-year high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.97%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

