Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Baidu were worth $5,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Baidu by 250.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 365.9% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Erste Group lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.94.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.55. The company had a trading volume of 75,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,352,409. The company has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.14 and a 1-year high of $354.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.76.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

