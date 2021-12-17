Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,463 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,425,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,066,751 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,986,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499,137 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,895,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432,001 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,562,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Comcast by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,329,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,777 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.11. The company had a trading volume of 412,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,312,365. The company has a market cap of $224.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.10 and its 200-day moving average is $55.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

