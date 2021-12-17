Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $8.67 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,345 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $437,398,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $401,644,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,089,127,000 after buying an additional 2,593,318 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Applied Materials by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,027,000 after buying an additional 1,458,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,742,933 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,668,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. New Street Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.38.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.29. 112,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,254,582. The company has a market capitalization of $132.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.53 and a 1-year high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.69 and a 200 day moving average of $138.85.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.