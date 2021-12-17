Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $5.93 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 339,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,153,000 after acquiring an additional 18,993 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% in the third quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 278,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.6% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HON traded down $1.11 on Friday, reaching $208.50. 40,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,710,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.79 and its 200-day moving average is $221.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.55 and a 1-year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.39%.

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

