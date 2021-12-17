Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 21,691 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,537 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,691 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 0.7% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in Intel by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,897,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214,436 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,291,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,060 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Intel by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,924,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,185,413,000 after purchasing an additional 290,090 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,918,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,960,328,000 after acquiring an additional 709,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,484,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,730,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,667 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

INTC stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.81. 470,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,898,414. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $45.24 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

