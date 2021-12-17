Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQ) Insider Purchases A$79,200.00 in Stock

Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQ) insider Patrick Allaway purchased 10,000 shares of Bank of Queensland stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$7.92 ($5.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$79,200.00 ($56,571.43).

Patrick Allaway also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bank of Queensland alerts:

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Patrick Allaway purchased 10,000 shares of Bank of Queensland stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$8.55 ($6.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$85,500.00 ($61,071.43).

On Friday, October 15th, Patrick Allaway acquired 10,000 shares of Bank of Queensland stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$9.41 ($6.72) per share, with a total value of A$94,070.00 ($67,192.86).

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. This is an increase from Bank of Queensland’s previous Final dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 2.36%. Bank of Queensland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.60%.

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Australia. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Queensland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Queensland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.