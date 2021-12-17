Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, a drop of 55.4% from the November 15th total of 135,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:BACHY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.68. 85,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.83. Bank of China has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The company has a market cap of $102.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.45.

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Bank of China had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter.

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and related financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

