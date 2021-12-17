Bank of America Corp DE Sells 154,627 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,991,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,627 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $460,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 231.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $253.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $253.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.97. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.84 and a fifty-two week high of $266.44.

