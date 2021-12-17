Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,106,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,840 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Twilio were worth $436,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Twilio by 1.2% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.8% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

TWLO opened at $260.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $303.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.41. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a PE ratio of -52.81 and a beta of 1.29. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.00 and a 52 week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.46.

In related news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total value of $134,229.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.22, for a total value of $4,455,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,958 shares of company stock valued at $25,502,760. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

