Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 225,117 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,011,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,117 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Unilever were worth $585,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Unilever by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 67,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Unilever by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 233,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,676,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Unilever by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,486,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,481,000 after purchasing an additional 185,426 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Unilever by 240.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,298,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,961,000 after purchasing an additional 917,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Unilever by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Shares of UL stock opened at $53.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.67 and its 200 day moving average is $55.71. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $61.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4975 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

