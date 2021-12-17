Bank of America Begins Coverage on Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE)

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $158.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.33.

ICE stock opened at $135.99 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $108.95 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $12,760,600.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,447 shares of company stock worth $23,415,587. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

