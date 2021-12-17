Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Short Interest Update

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKKLY opened at $17.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.79. Bangkok Bank Public has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $22.55.

Get Bangkok Bank Public alerts:

Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile

Bangkok Bank Public Co Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others. The Domestic Banking segment provides loans, deposits, trade finance, remittances and payments, electronic services, credit cards, debit cards, and related other financial services.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Bangkok Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bangkok Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.