Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Short Interest Update

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BKKLY opened at $17.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.79. Bangkok Bank Public has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $22.55.
Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile
