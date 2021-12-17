Band Protocol (BAND) Market Cap Achieves $172.19 Million

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. Over the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Band Protocol coin can now be bought for about $4.89 or 0.00010704 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Band Protocol has a market cap of $172.19 million and approximately $32.61 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00039078 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.36 or 0.00202046 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

