Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €4.35 Price Target at UBS Group

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been given a €4.35 ($4.89) price objective by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €3.85 ($4.33) to €3.90 ($4.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.80 ($4.27) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €3.70 ($4.16) price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.49) to €4.30 ($4.83) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($4.04) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €3.78 ($4.24).

Banco Santander has a 1-year low of €5.27 ($5.92) and a 1-year high of €6.25 ($7.02).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

