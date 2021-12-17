Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Receives $0.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on BNDSY. Barclays boosted their price target on Banco de Sabadell from €0.67 ($0.75) to €0.73 ($0.82) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco de Sabadell to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from €0.70 ($0.79) to €0.72 ($0.81) in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Banco de Sabadell from €0.50 ($0.56) to €0.57 ($0.64) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of BNDSY remained flat at $$1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Banco de Sabadell has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

