Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 12,954 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 104,818 shares.The stock last traded at $17.62 and had previously closed at $17.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.65.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.95 million. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 24.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Banco de Chile by 40.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after purchasing an additional 135,992 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Banco de Chile by 9.3% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 236,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 20,108 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the second quarter worth about $3,365,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 21.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 19,507 shares during the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco de Chile Company Profile (NYSE:BCH)

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

