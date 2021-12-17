Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,609 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Ball were worth $5,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Ball by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 26,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 15,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 18.2% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.5% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLL shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.19.

In related news, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $92.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.48. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $98.09.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.92%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

