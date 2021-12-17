Balkrishan Kalra Sells 5,000 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

G stock opened at $50.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.40. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $52.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.11.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

G has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of G. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Genpact by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Genpact by 423.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 119,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 96,906 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Genpact by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,558,000 after purchasing an additional 20,586 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Genpact by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 284,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,933,000 after purchasing an additional 82,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Genpact during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.