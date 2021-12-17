Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Acquired by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Balchem by 73.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 20,910 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Balchem by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Balchem by 47.6% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 10.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Balchem by 10.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

Balchem stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.83. 254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.18 and a beta of 0.55. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $106.29 and a 12 month high of $174.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.07.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $197.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.80 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sidoti cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.