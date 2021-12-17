Backblaze Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.00) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:BLZE)

Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Backblaze in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.00) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.04). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Backblaze’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

Get Backblaze alerts:

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 12th. The company reported -0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.18 by -0.14.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BLZE. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 28.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLZE opened at 19.48 on Friday. Backblaze has a 52 week low of 16.83 and a 52 week high of 36.50.

Backblaze Company Profile

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.