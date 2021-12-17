B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Short Interest Update

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,400,000 shares, a growth of 76.7% from the November 15th total of 21,730,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in B2Gold during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.71. 1,259,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,575,222. B2Gold has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $510.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

Several brokerages have commented on BTG. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, B2Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.82.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

