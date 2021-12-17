Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY) Announces Dividend of $0.05

Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY) announced a dividend on Friday, December 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0454 per share on Monday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

AYALY opened at $16.80 on Friday. Ayala has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.79.

About Ayala

Ayala Corp. operates as a holding company, which is engaged in providing real estate, telecommunications, utilities, logistics, financial and insurance services. It operates through following business segments: Parent Company, Real Estate and Hotels, Financial Services and Insurance, Telecommunications, Water Infrastructure, Electronics Manufacturing, Power generation, and Automotive, IT/BPO and Others.

