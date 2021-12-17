Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

AXLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Axcella Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Axcella Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Axcella Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axcella Health currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.68.

Shares of AXLA opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.32. Axcella Health has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $92.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.48.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axcella Health will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXLA. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Axcella Health by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 89,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Axcella Health by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 17,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

