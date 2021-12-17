AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($33.71) target price on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CS. Barclays set a €26.50 ($29.78) price target on shares of AXA in a report on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.50 ($33.15) price target on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($31.46) price target on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($32.58) price target on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €28.10 ($31.57) price target on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €27.87 ($31.32).

EPA CS opened at €25.76 ($28.94) on Monday. AXA has a twelve month low of €22.13 ($24.87) and a twelve month high of €27.69 ($31.11). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €23.56.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

