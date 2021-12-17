Avast (LON:AVST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $618.80

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2021

Shares of Avast Plc (LON:AVST) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 618.80 ($8.18) and last traded at GBX 615.80 ($8.14), with a volume of 1959448 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 612.80 ($8.10).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVST. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.69) price target on shares of Avast in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.27) price objective on shares of Avast in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Avast to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.47) price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.99) price objective on shares of Avast in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.69) price objective on shares of Avast in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 531.67 ($7.03).

The firm has a market cap of £6.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 583.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 556.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29.

About Avast (LON:AVST)

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Avast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.