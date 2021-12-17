Avast (LON:AVST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $618.80

Shares of Avast Plc (LON:AVST) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 618.80 ($8.18) and last traded at GBX 615.80 ($8.14), with a volume of 1959448 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 612.80 ($8.10).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVST. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.69) price target on shares of Avast in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.27) price objective on shares of Avast in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Avast to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.47) price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.99) price objective on shares of Avast in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.69) price objective on shares of Avast in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 531.67 ($7.03).

Get Avast alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £6.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 583.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 556.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Avast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.