Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) Short Interest Down 52.0% in November

Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 52.0% from the November 15th total of 25,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 60,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AVAN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,809. Avanti Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Avanti Acquisition by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,951,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after buying an additional 249,900 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Avanti Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,208,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Avanti Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,383,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avanti Acquisition by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 619,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Avanti Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

