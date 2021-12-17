Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Separately, Desjardins downgraded shares of Auto Prop Reit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

