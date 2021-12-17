Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.00

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$7.00 and last traded at C$7.05, with a volume of 886283 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.53.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$6.50 to C$9.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.09, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.29.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$54.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$56.62 million. Analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.5226978 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile (TSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

