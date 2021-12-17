Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.35). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $14.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 215.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AUPH. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bloom Burton initiated coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

In other news, insider Neil Solomons sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $1,423,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $3,867,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,841,625. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,702,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 902,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,976,000 after buying an additional 291,672 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $17,728,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 788,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after acquiring an additional 24,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 641,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.98. 6,531,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,322,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.47. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $33.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

